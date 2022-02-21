Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CRO Christopher Lyon Sells 3,415 Shares

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $86,467.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:MODN opened at $25.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.30 million, a PE ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 0.97. Model N, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $51.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.88 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. Model N’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MODN. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MODN. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Model N by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Model N during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Model N during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Model N during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Model N during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

