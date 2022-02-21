Moneysupermarket.com Group’s (MONY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MONY. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.52) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank raised Moneysupermarket.com Group to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 310 ($4.19) to GBX 275 ($3.72) in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Liberum Capital increased their target price on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 235 ($3.18) to GBX 240 ($3.25) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.19) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.52) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 288.13 ($3.90).

MONY stock opened at GBX 194 ($2.63) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55. The firm has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.48. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 12-month low of GBX 182.60 ($2.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 311 ($4.21). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 205.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 219.98.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.61 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. This is a positive change from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.12%.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

