Morgan Stanley Buys 235,295 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 905,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,295 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $67,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Encompass Health by 10.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,615,000 after purchasing an additional 238,313 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Encompass Health by 0.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,696,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Encompass Health by 0.8% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Encompass Health by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,529,000 after purchasing an additional 29,145 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Encompass Health by 3.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,219,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,499,000 after purchasing an additional 37,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

EHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.22.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $65.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.