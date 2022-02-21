Morgan Stanley Cuts Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target to $105.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BAX. Citigroup initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baxter International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Baxter International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.38.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $82.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.65 and its 200-day moving average is $81.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $89.70.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Baxter International will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 46.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter worth $163,027,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 19,221.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 908,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,068,000 after buying an additional 903,777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,719,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $746,523,000 after buying an additional 540,182 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter valued at about $38,159,000. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 633.5% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 340,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,383,000 after purchasing an additional 294,045 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.