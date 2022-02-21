Morgan Stanley Cuts Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target to $200.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ECL. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Ecolab from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $213.54.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $178.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $177.01 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.83.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

