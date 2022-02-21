Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,437,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,381 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $70,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARKF. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 472.1% during the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 421,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,802,000 after purchasing an additional 347,776 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $5,770,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 8,449.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 86,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 85,341 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,095,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 69.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 181,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,951,000 after buying an additional 74,551 shares during the period.

ARKF stock opened at $29.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.67. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.97 and a fifty-two week high of $63.29.

