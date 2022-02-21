Morgan Stanley Grows Holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 38.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,035,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560,541 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in XPeng were worth $72,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in XPeng by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in XPeng by 2.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in XPeng by 50.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in XPeng by 1.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of XPeng by 9.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.81.

Shares of NYSE:XPEV opened at $37.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.65 and a beta of 7.46. XPeng Inc. has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $887.72 million during the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 28.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

