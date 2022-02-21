Morgan Stanley Has $68.97 Million Holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,334,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 417,408 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $68,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of QIAGEN by 3.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,527,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,882,000 after purchasing an additional 765,090 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of QIAGEN by 25.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,056,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,483 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 1,620.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,616,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,003,000 after buying an additional 3,406,695 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 57.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,693,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,219,000 after buying an additional 988,233 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 4.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,993,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,734,000 after buying an additional 79,043 shares during the period. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QGEN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Kepler Capital Markets cut QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

Shares of QIAGEN stock opened at $48.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.89. QIAGEN has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

