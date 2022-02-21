Morgan Stanley Purchases 80,122 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,022,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,122 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $65,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFG. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 80.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,726,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,852,000 after buying an additional 2,551,724 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 228.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,665,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,641,000 after buying an additional 1,852,584 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 251.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,764,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,524,000 after buying an additional 1,262,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 225.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,021,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,579,000 after purchasing an additional 707,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,497,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $72.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.81 and a 52 week high of $80.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.84.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.22%.

PFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

