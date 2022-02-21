Morgan Stanley Raises Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Price Target to $32.00

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TS. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Tenaris from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €13.00 ($14.77) target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Tenaris from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenaris from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Tenaris from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenaris has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NYSE:TS opened at $25.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.98. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Tenaris by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

