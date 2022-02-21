Morgan Stanley Raises Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Price Target to $32.00

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TS. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Tenaris from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €13.00 ($14.77) target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Tenaris from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenaris from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Tenaris from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenaris has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.
NYSE:TS opened at $25.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.98. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.78.
About Tenaris
Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.
