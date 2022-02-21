Motive Wealth Advisors Acquires 874 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 27.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,062 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials accounts for approximately 0.9% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 30,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,477,000 after purchasing an additional 16,631 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.20.

Shares of NYSE:MLM traded down $1.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $383.67. 437,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,374. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $312.42 and a 1-year high of $446.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $407.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 21.75%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.