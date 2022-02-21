Motive Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Motive Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period.

SLYG traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.49. 4,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,932. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.09. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $78.64 and a 12-month high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

