Motive Wealth Advisors Sells 1,078 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Motive Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 3.3% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,831,000 after acquiring an additional 94,816 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $3.14 on Monday, reaching $274.41. 1,201,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,353. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.38. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $239.41 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

