MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target Cut to C$62.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
MTYFF stock opened at $41.92 on Friday. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of $37.88 and a 12 month high of $56.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.80 and its 200 day moving average is $48.92.
MTY Food Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MTY Food Group (MTYFF)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.