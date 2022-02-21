MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target Cut to C$62.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

MTYFF stock opened at $41.92 on Friday. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of $37.88 and a 12 month high of $56.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.80 and its 200 day moving average is $48.92.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants. It operates through the Canada and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands includes Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

