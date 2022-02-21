MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Lowered to C$70.00 at National Bankshares

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$70.00.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

Shares of MTY stock opened at C$53.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$56.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$62.06. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of C$47.52 and a 1 year high of C$72.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.65%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.