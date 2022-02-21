Multiplier (BMXX) 1-Day Volume Hits $312.00

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 21st. Multiplier has a market cap of $10,335.67 and $312.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multiplier coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Multiplier has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00043861 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.70 or 0.06921083 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,015.08 or 0.99810854 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00047453 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00050575 BTC.

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

