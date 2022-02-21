NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NNVC stock opened at $1.98 on Thursday. NanoViricides has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $8.71.
NanoViricides Company Profile
