Nate C. Carey Sells 8,563 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Stock

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total transaction of $786,939.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ball stock opened at $90.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.83 and its 200-day moving average is $92.24.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLL. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.06.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Ball by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 186,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Ball by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 639,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,498,000 after acquiring an additional 386,383 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Ball by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 465,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,856,000 after acquiring an additional 152,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Ball by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 417,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,542,000 after acquiring an additional 42,518 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

