National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,527 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,842,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $259,501,000 after buying an additional 640,410 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,609,621 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $193,185,000 after buying an additional 333,285 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,389,502 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $84,037,000 after purchasing an additional 294,707 shares during the period. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,517,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LYFT shares. MKM Partners cut their price target on Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Lyft from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Lyft from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lyft from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.53.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 10,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $429,510.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 33,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,717 over the last ninety days. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lyft stock opened at $41.26 on Monday. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.94 and a twelve month high of $68.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.89.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 57.68% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. The company had revenue of $969.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

