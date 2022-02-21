National Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,324,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,106,000 after acquiring an additional 380,117 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,382,000 after acquiring an additional 58,324 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,521,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,164,000 after acquiring an additional 22,144 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,374,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,368,000 after acquiring an additional 46,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,273,000 after acquiring an additional 139,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPC opened at $76.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.12 and a 52-week high of $83.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.055 per share. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

