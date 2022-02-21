National Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $63.33 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $53.62 and a 52 week high of $68.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.39.

