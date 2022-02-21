National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GH. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,973,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $424,718.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy bought 54,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.36 per share, with a total value of $5,142,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GH shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.11.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $62.10 on Monday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.42.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

