National Asset Management Inc. Has $3.06 Million Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 175.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Upstart by 16.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Upstart by 77.8% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Upstart by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Upstart by 131.6% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Upstart by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Upstart from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $52,136.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.73, for a total value of $1,527,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 872,201 shares of company stock worth $148,047,359 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Upstart stock opened at $130.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.71. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 162.56. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

