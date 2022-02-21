National Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,697 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth $32,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 147.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.13.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $99.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.59. The firm has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.40. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $84.17 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The company had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

