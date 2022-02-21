National Bank Financial Comments on Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.91.

SSL stock opened at C$8.69 on Monday. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.86 and a twelve month high of C$11.34. The company has a market cap of C$1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 45.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 9.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.65, for a total value of C$382,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$272,948.85. Also, Director David Awram sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total transaction of C$153,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 592,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,449,421.76. Insiders have sold a total of 93,500 shares of company stock valued at $715,269 in the last quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

