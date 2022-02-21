National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Director Purchases C$28,605.79 in Stock

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Director Yvon Charest acquired 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$103.27 per share, with a total value of C$28,605.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at C$1,519,927.86.

Shares of TSE NA traded up C$0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting C$101.64. 973,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,741. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$74.60 and a 1 year high of C$106.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$99.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$99.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.34.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.27 billion. On average, research analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5309372 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 31.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NA. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays cut shares of National Bank of Canada to a “sell” rating and set a C$100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$108.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$103.19.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.