NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NWG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.52) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.38) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 290 ($3.92) to GBX 300 ($4.06) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 295 ($3.99).

NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 234.50 ($3.17) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £26.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 238.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 224.36. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of GBX 167.55 ($2.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 258.10 ($3.49).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.29%.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

