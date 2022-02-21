Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) and Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Financial Review

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) and Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Nautilus Biotechnology and Illumina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nautilus Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A Illumina 16.82% 11.35% 7.48%

33.0% of Nautilus Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.4% of Illumina shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Illumina shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nautilus Biotechnology and Illumina’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nautilus Biotechnology N/A N/A -$520,000.00 N/A N/A Illumina $4.53 billion 10.77 $762.00 million $5.05 61.78

Illumina has higher revenue and earnings than Nautilus Biotechnology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nautilus Biotechnology and Illumina, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nautilus Biotechnology 0 2 2 0 2.50 Illumina 1 7 2 0 2.10

Nautilus Biotechnology presently has a consensus target price of $10.33, suggesting a potential upside of 171.93%. Illumina has a consensus target price of $407.70, suggesting a potential upside of 30.69%. Given Nautilus Biotechnology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Nautilus Biotechnology is more favorable than Illumina.

Summary

Illumina beats Nautilus Biotechnology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc., a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions. The firm’s products include instruments, kits and reagents, selection tools, and software and analysis. Its services include sequencing and microarray services, proactive instrument monitoring, and instrument services, training, and consulting. The company was founded by David R. Walt, John R. Stuelpnagel, Anthony W. Czarnik, Lawrence A. Bock, and Mark S. Chee in April 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

