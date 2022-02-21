Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Has $316,000 Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 23.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $121,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $114.07. 2,469,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,779. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.58 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 26.22%.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 18,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $2,225,330.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 222,694 shares of company stock worth $25,461,753. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.27.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

