Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 7,866 Shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,866 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YOLO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 354,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,476,000 after acquiring an additional 17,872 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the second quarter worth about $369,000. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter.

YOLO traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $10.77. 128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,056. AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $27.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average is $14.79.

