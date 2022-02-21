Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif. “

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

NVTS stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. Navitas Semiconductor has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $22.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.44.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Equities research analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVTS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,515,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,276,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,257,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.