Needham & Company LLC Trims Compass (NYSE:COMP) Target Price to $13.00

Compass (NYSE:COMP) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on COMP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Compass from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Compass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital started coverage on Compass in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Compass in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.18.

NYSE COMP opened at $8.30 on Thursday. Compass has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.50.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). Compass had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 81.00%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. Compass’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Compass will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert S. Lehman sold 8,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $89,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert S. Lehman sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $1,177,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,510 shares of company stock valued at $1,270,900 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

