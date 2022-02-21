Needham & Company LLC Trims GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) Target Price to $8.00

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GTY Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ GTYH opened at $4.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $245.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.30. GTY Technology has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

In other GTY Technology news, CEO Tj Parass acquired 15,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $104,661.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 77,462 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GTY Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $709,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GTY Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,579,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,880,000 after purchasing an additional 168,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GTY Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

