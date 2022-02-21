Needham & Company LLC Trims nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Target Price to $21.00

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded nLIGHT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

NASDAQ:LASR opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $672.43 million, a PE ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 2.31. nLIGHT has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.51.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that nLIGHT will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $179,257.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of nLIGHT by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of nLIGHT by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in nLIGHT by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 872,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,907,000 after buying an additional 49,850 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in nLIGHT by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 345,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,283,000 after buying an additional 150,028 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in nLIGHT by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.