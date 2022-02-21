Needham & Company LLC Trims Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Target Price to $87.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $87.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Q2 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Q2 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Q2 from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Q2 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.18.

NYSE QTWO opened at $62.38 on Thursday. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $140.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.85 and a beta of 1.42.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 26.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $4,849,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John E. Breeden sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $38,226.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,002 shares of company stock worth $5,127,921 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Q2 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Q2 by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 28,431 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Q2 by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Q2 by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

