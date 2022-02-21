NEST Protocol (NEST) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.20 Million

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. NEST Protocol has a market capitalization of $45.61 million and approximately $5.20 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEST Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0227 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, NEST Protocol has traded up 33.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00036861 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00107939 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol (NEST) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

