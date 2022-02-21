NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.71.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $98.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.31. The firm has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.54. NetEase has a 1 year low of $77.97 and a 1 year high of $126.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in NetEase by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,229,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,898,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,243 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in NetEase by 338.5% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,452,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437,153 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in NetEase by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,544,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,039 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,161,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in NetEase by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,505,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,440 shares during the period. 30.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

