Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,631 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth about $44,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.20.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $383.67 on Monday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $312.42 and a 1 year high of $446.46. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.60.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 21.75%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

