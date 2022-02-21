Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 6,943 Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,943 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.07% of MediaAlpha worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 917.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAX opened at $12.10 on Monday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $70.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.32.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. reduced their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MediaAlpha currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

