Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 585 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 282,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,924,000 after acquiring an additional 11,166 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,750 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

KBWB opened at $70.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.69. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a one year low of $57.84 and a one year high of $76.47.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.