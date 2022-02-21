Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 595 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.
NYSE CCEP opened at $55.40 on Monday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $48.88 and a 52-week high of $63.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91.
About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.