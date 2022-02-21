Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.260-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.25 billion-$2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion.Newell Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.850-$1.930 EPS.

Shares of NWL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,487,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,168,077. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.96. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.25%.

NWL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $527,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

