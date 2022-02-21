Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Given New €91.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from €92.00 ($104.55) to €91.00 ($103.41) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Nexans in a report on Friday, November 26th.

OTCMKTS NXPRF opened at $87.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.80. Nexans has a 1 year low of $74.15 and a 1 year high of $104.88.

Nexans SA engages in the provision of cables and cable solutions. It operates through the following segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, Industry & Solutions, and Other Activities. The Building & Territories segment provides reliable cabling systems and smart energy solutions.

