NEXT.coin (NEXT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $77,002.00

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. During the last week, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the US dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,835.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $281.29 or 0.00763630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.24 or 0.00217837 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00010126 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00010546 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005887 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00022913 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

