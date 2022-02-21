Nia Impact Advisors LLC Buys 55,826 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 174,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 55,826 shares during the quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,278,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,520,000 after acquiring an additional 300,879 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 18.9% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 4,250,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,068,000 after acquiring an additional 675,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,276,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,222,000 after buying an additional 282,684 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 5.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,879,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,568,000 after buying an additional 154,912 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,915,000 after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.97. 48,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.34. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $13.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.13 and a beta of -0.36.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OSUR. Zacks Investment Research raised OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

