Nia Impact Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,896 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the period. Fortinet accounts for 3.1% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $7,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 288,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,398,000 after acquiring an additional 30,056 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 36.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the second quarter worth approximately $2,291,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock traded down $5.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $304.85. 53,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,594. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.13 and a 12-month high of $371.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $318.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.82.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total value of $801,531.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,823 shares of company stock valued at $6,014,996 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

