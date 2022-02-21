Nia Impact Advisors LLC Takes $3.12 Million Position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 109,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Invitae by 3.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Invitae by 35.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,088,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,430,000 after purchasing an additional 550,964 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invitae by 23.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitae by 72.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,198,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,169,000 after acquiring an additional 926,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invitae by 674.7% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

NVTA stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,262,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,975,597. Invitae Co. has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $52.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.76.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitae has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.13.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

