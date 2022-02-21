Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,803 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,975 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,520 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $660,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,431 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $45.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.84. The company has a market capitalization of $183.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.07.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

