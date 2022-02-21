Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 238.1% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 25,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $3,546,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $12,312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 636,765 shares of company stock worth $84,153,866. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $133.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.57. The company has a market cap of $257.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $139.44.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

