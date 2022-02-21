Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 3,969,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $483,014,000 after acquiring an additional 383,458 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7,459.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 679,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,624,000 after acquiring an additional 670,043 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

NYSE FIS opened at $95.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.67 and a 200-day moving average of $117.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.91 and a 52 week high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 229.42%.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on FIS shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.42.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.